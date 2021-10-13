Mumbai: Needless to say, everyone wants to get pampered and feel special on their birthdays. While some celebrate the day by spending time with their friends and family, others go all out to make their birthdays as grand and memorable as possible. In one such instance, a man from Mumbai decided to do something different and ended up cutting 550 cakes to celebrate his birthday.Also Read - What Even! Newlywed Couple Asks Guest to Pay Rs 366 For Eating An Extra Piece of Wedding Cake

The video is said to be from Mumbai’s Kandivali and shows three large tables on which the cakes have been kept. In the video that has surfaced on Twitter, Surya Raturi can be seen cutting 550 colourful cakes of different flavours. As he cuts the cakes one by one with a knife, a huge crowd gathers around him with most of them recording the unique event on their mobile phones.

Zee News shared a video of the celebration with a caption that said, ” A man celebrated his birthday by cutting 550 cakes simultaneously near Mumbai’s Kandivali West station. During the birthday, people flouted Corona rules Now this video is going viral on social media.”

After the video went viral, many people commented saying that most of the people seen in the video were not wearing masks, which is a violation of Covid rules. No social distancing was followed either. Locals have now demanded action from local police and BMC.

In October 2020, a 19-year-old man in Nagpur was arrested for allegedly cutting cakes with a sword as part of his birthday celebrations The action was taken by the Nagpur police’s crime branch after photos of the accused using the sword to cut the cakes went viral on social media.