Home

Viral

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Pays For An Expensive Meal at Taj Hotel With ‘Chillars’, Internet is Divided – Watch

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Pays For An Expensive Meal at Taj Hotel With ‘Chillars’, Internet is Divided – Watch

A Mumbai-based content creator paid his food bills with coins at a five-star dining, internet is not amused - Watch viral video

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Pays For An Expensive Meal at Taj Hotel With 'Chillars', Internet is Divided - Watch

Viral Video: A fancy five-star dining experience comes with its own set of rules and code of conduct. From dressing up well, and following proper table manners to paying high-end bills with proper cash but a Mumbai-based content creator defied the rules. Content creator Siddhesh Lokare paid for an expensive meal in coins and shared his experience on Instagram. In the viral video, Lokare wore a formal suit and ordered a pizza and mocktail at Taj Hotel, Mumbai. He then paid the bill with coins or ‘chillars,’ which he handed to the waiter in a pouch. To the amazement of the other diners, the waiter begins counting the coins. The caption on the viral video read, “Taj hotel me bhi kaand kar ke aa gaya yaar🥲 Transaction matter karta hai yaar, phir chaahein dollar se karo ya chillar se.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@sidiously_)

You may like to read

The content creator shared a life lesson at the end of the video – “Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be.”

The viral video grabbed several eyeballs on social media. The viral video may have pleased some people, but the prank may not have convinced others, and they may have criticized him for annoying the workers. One of the users wrote, “The moral of this experiment said it, how you’re trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end it doesn’t even matter! This makes me so happy>>.” Another user wrote, “Trust me bro I work in ITC. you actually helped them by giving chillar. We run out of change so fast during the operation. And we don’t care how our customers pay what we care about is is our customer are satisfied or not. 😃.”

The third one wrote, “How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins, I hope you apologized for it.” One of them also said, “As per Indian laws, you’re not allowed to pay, through coins, where the payment exceeds INR 1K.”

The viral video has over 1.6 M views, 157K likes and over 600 comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.