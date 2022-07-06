Viral Video Today: While many police departments in India have started incorporating memes and pop culture references to reach out to the younger ‘digital’ generation, Mumbai Police department always remains on top of its game.Also Read - Viral Video: Baraatis Dance Under Tarp As Groom Sits in Bus Amid Heavy Rains in Indore. Watch

Mumbai Police recently shared a funny video that is going viral on social media to convey their message of road safety to a wider audience, as its easier for people to get the message that way. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police posted the video with the following message: "There's 'no space' for a third person on a two wheeler! #NahinJagahHai #NoTripling #roadsafety". The clip has received over 1.65 lakh views and 26,000 likes.

The video shows two elderly men sitting on the seat of a bus together and fighting for space. "Hai Jagah," one man says. "Nahi hai," the other man says. They both repeat the same words angrily while fighting for space. Mumbai Police used this message for commuters travelling on two-wheelers with more than one person riding pillion. Netizens found the video shared by Mumbai Police hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

