Viral Video: Mumbai Police’s social media accounts are a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, puniest and cheekiest posts on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages with all that’s trending. However, the Mumbai Police also a musical side as its band often plays the covers of trending songs. This time, the Mumbai Police band ‘Khaki Studio’ released a brand-new melodious instrumental cover of the famous Bollywood classic – Aji, Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega, from the 1967 movie An Evening in Paris.Also Read - Mumbai Police Band Plays Cover of Egyptian Song Ya Mustafa, Wows The Internet | Watch

Members of the Khaki Studio recreated the iconic song by playing clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments. ”Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! #KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!”, the video was captioned. The song which features Shammi Kapoor was sung by Mohammed Rafi and its music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Watch the video here:

Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega!#KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!#MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBandhttps://t.co/6cE6KtDQyF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 9, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people loved the melodious rendition. Many applauded their impressive performance, and showered praises on them. ”We just love khaki band….had the opportunity to hear them live today at the Sunday street…it was superrrr….thank you Mumbai Police…..we love this side of khaki too,” wrote one user while another commented, ”It’s amazing superb.”