Viral Video Today: While Mumbai Police’s meme game is unmatched for, they have talent outside their social media department as well. Mumbai Police department’s in-house band, Khaki Studio, has gone made several viral covers of Bollywood songs and foreign music as well including Bella Ciao from Money Heist, one of their most popular covers.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Case: Mumbai Police Visits Actor's Residence to Summon Him

To celebrate the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Khaki Studio shared a video of the band playing Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from the 1982 film Khud-Daar starring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi. Mumbai Police shared the video on Twitter which has now gone viral with thousands of views and shares. “#KhakiStudio. Unstoppable! An impromptu ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of @SrBachchan on #KrishnaJanmashtami2022 celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio,” the caption said.

The clip showed police officers playing Mach Gaya Shor on trumpets and other instruments. Netizens were delighted with Khaki Studio’s performance and showered praise on the band in the comments section. Superbly done,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Wow, so sweet.”

Watch the viral video below:

Amazing, right?!