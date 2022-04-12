Viral Video: Needless to say, Mumbai Police’s social media accounts are a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, puniest and cheekiest posts on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for its musical side as its band often plays the covers of trending songs. The Mumbai Police band ‘Khaki Studio’ on Monday released a brand-new melodious instrumental cover of the famous Egyptian song Ya Mustafa.Also Read - Viral Video: Fathers Emotional Reaction After Meeting His Son For The First Time In 3 years

Members of the Khaki Studio can be witnessed performing clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments. The description of the video says, “Ya Mustafa is a well-known multilingual song from Egypt, composed by famous Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi, to feature in an Egyptian movie, and which has then been recorded in many different languages for its unique and catchy tunes. Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France.”

Watch the video here:

#KhakiStudio presents a 'must' watch rendition of 'Ya Mustafa' – an evergreen multilingual song from Egypt, first made popular in Europe by singer Bob Azzam.https://t.co/TxLCSadNia#MumbaiPoliceBand #MusicalMonday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 11, 2022