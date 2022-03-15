Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. The Pushpa fever has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, Mumbai Police band has also jumped the trend. Mumbai Police’s official social media handles shared a video of their band Khaki Studio performing a rendition of the famous song Srivalli. In the video, the Khaki Studio members can be seen playing several musical instruments including clarinet, saxophone, trumpet and flute.Also Read - Pushpa Madness: Jwala Gutta’s Mom Grooves to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli', Nails The Hook Step | Watch

Mumbai police shared the video and tweeted, “#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in! #MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBand #Pushpa”.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens are loving this musical side of Mumbai Police. Many applauded their impressive performance, and showered praises on them. One user said, ”Wonderfully played. purely booster to the team after working tirelessly. They should have time to enjoy the music. Good.”

Khaki studio first went viral in August 2021 after over 30 personnel played the theme music for the James Bond films in an ode to Monty Norman, a noted English singer-composer. The stunning piece, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh saw the talented band members performing with instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone etc.