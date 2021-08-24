Mumbai: Needless to say, Mumbai Police’s social media accounts are a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, punniest and cheekiest posts on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages with all that’s trending. However, this time, Mumbai police showcased a musical side of theirs, by recreating an enthralling rendition of the iconic James Bond theme song.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl's Rant on Her Boyfriend Not Doing Anything Special on Her Birthday Is Too Relatable | Watch

In a video that has wowed social media users, over 30 members from the band are seen performing the famous tune created by Monty Norman for ‘Dr. No’ that featured Sean Connery as agent 007. The stunning piece, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh sees the talented band members performing with instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone etc,

The video was shared on many social media handles and captioned as, ”Band, Mumbai Police’s Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ – A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’ Theme, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens are loving this musical side of Mumbai Police. Many applauded their impressive performance, and showered praises on them.

One user wrote, ”Our very own 007s !! Love it Band … Mumbai Police Band,” while another commented, Very cool! I am actually very proud of our @MumbaiPolice and the way they look after this city! Much love and respect.”

A third said, ”Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Get to know the other side of the police. May God bless them.”

See more reactions here:

What do you think?