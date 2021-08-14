Two riders landed themselves in trouble for attempting a dangerous bike stunt for the purpose of recording the video and getting fame on social media. Mumbai Police shared the video on Twitter with a precautionary message.Also Read - Viral Video: This Beluga Whale Playing With Seagull is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

The video shows two men driving on a pink barbie motorcycle without helmets. As parts of the stunt for the video, the two men are seen lip syncing to a song after which the man riding pillion pretends to stab the driver and then jumps off the bike while the driver pretends to crash it in a sidewalk. At the end of the video, a bystander can be seen walking a short distance ahead of where the bike fell.

Mumbai Police tweeted the video with the following caption: "Attention barbie girl, it's the real world, Life isn't plastic- safety's fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation. Both the accused booked under section 279 of IPC & MVA sections for dangerous & rash driving. License suspended too!"

The police department mentioned that the two riders have been booked for rash driving and their licenses have also been suspended. The video has received more than 18,000 views on Twitter along with around 800 likes.

