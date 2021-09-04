Mumbai Police is absolutely winning the internet after it shared a video of their band Khaki Studio playing the famous song Bella Ciao from Money Heist. The police department posted the video on the day when the much-awaited Season 5 of the hit series was released on Netflix on September 3.Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 Review: Mother of Curiosity And Father of Drama, Burn The Time For The Finale Now!

After the massive success of the show Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel, the song Bella Ciao which an Italian farmer’s protest folk song became extremely popular. The song has more than 53 million views on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Indian Money Heist fans even say they have a special place in their hearts for the song. Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Mumbai Police shared this video of their Khaki band performing a rendition of Bella Ciao during rehearsals with the following caption: “Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends and tractions. We’ll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one. Khaki Studio planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with Bella Ciao.” The video has received more than 15,000 views on Twitter so far.

Watch the viral video below:

Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions We'll be here,never letting the season of safety end,while you race against time to finish this one#KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao #ForSafety #Rehearsals pic.twitter.com/QIVtrdHhNP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2021

Later in the day, the department posted the full 2-minute long cover of Bella Ciao with the caption: “Liked the trailer of Bella Ciao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better.”

Cops were seen dressed in police uniforms and playing the instruments beautifully. This video has received more than 40,000 views on Twitter so far.

Desi Money Heist fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing the band perform the song. Even the streaming platform Netflix lauded the band’s tribute to the show and its fans.

Netflix India replied to the video saying, “We always love a well-coordinated plan”.

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

Twitter users loved the song’s cover by Mumbai Police and said they were totally amazed by it. Here are some of the comments from the post.

Super cool 😎 — Surabhi Chhabra (@surabhichhabra) September 4, 2021