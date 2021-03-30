Mumbai: A video of five men being punished and made to do the ‘murga walk’ at Marine drive in south Mumbai is going viral on social media. The video has also been shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!” Also Read - Viral Video: Police Seize Truck Trying To Smuggle Liquor In Secret Drawer, Anand Mahindra Finds It Clever

Ever since Mahindra shared the post on the social media platform it has gone viral and is being shared widely with a mention that the men had been punished for not wearing masks.. The video has received over 4.5K likes and nearly 50K views so far.

WATCH:

As per reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon on the promenade by the sea, where a group of men tried to enter the water, an official said. A team of police personnel on patrolling duty at the sea face asked the men to do the “murga walk” (chicken walk) as punishment, he said, adding that the men were allowed to go after a warning about safety.

Replying on the video on Twitter, the Mumbai police through their official handle said, “There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken.”

There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that’s the only punitive action that can be taken. The matter is being enquired by senior officers and necessary action will be definitely taken. https://t.co/q8WvxFob1B — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, senior inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station clarified that the men were punished for trying to enter the water from the promenade and endangering themselves and not for violating the mask rule. The matter is being probed by senior officers and necessary action will be taken, the official said.