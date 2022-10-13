Viral Video Today: We have recently come across several bizarre food experiments with foods that should never ever be mixed together like ice cream and butter chicken or maggi and mango. Another such food experiment is going viral which is making netizens cringe. It seems these food experiments are being done for the purpose or gaining attention on social media by triggering netizens.Also Read - Viral Video: Vendor Makes Golgappa Shake By Mixing Puri, Chutney, Pani, Netizens Say Please Stop

The recent food combo that has left netizens outraged as a street vendor ruined people’s favourite street food – golgappe. The video shows a vendor taking golgappas, putting onion and capsicum in them. He then fills the puris with tandoori sauce instead of golgappa pani, grates a lot of cheese over the filled puris, and torches it to cook the cheese. He then tops it with more tandoori sauce, oregano and chilli flakes. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Relish Delicious Golgappas After Varmala Ceremony, Netizens Find It Relatable | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘thebitsy_tales’. It has gone viral with over 4.3 million views and 105k likes. As expected, netizens weren’t happy with this food experiment. A user commented, “Yarr panipuri ko to baskh dete.” Another user wrote, “No more experiment with panipuri bruh.” A third user pointed out, “Jisme pani na ho use pani puri nahi kehte.” Also Read - Punjab Boys Sell Golgappa, Chaat Dressed in Business Suits, Video Amazes Netizens | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PIZZA PANI PURI HERE:

If you want to try this pizza pani puri, you can check out the place Chatorapanti at Mira Road, Mumbai.