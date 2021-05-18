Mumbai: A video of a woman having a miraculous escape from being crushed under a giant uprooted tree in Maharashtra’s Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video posted by news agency ANI was captured on May 17 after the cyclonic storm Tauktae lashed Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region on Monday with heavy rains and high-speed winds. The 8-second video clip shows the woman with an umbrella walking on the streets while a huge tree suddenly falls almost over her, but she was lucky enough to dodge the branches of the tree just in the nick of time. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan's Office ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Staff Worked Together in Emergency

The video is a CCTV footage and has garnered over 30K views after it was posted on Twitter by the news agency.

The video is a CCTV footage and has garnered over 30K views after it was posted on Twitter by the news agency. On Monday, at least 6 persons and several others were injured in Maharashtra as the fury of Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in the state, bringing heavy rains, strong gales of over 100 km/hr, uprooting scores of trees, damaging over 2,500 homes, disrupting road traffic, and forcing the shutdown of Mumbai international airport for nearly 11 hours. Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history.