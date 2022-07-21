Murga Murgi Ka Video: For some such as alcoholics, drinking during the day is a common occurrence. But what’s not common is to see chickens, yes chickens, drinking during the day. The strange yet hilarious sight was spotted in a viral video recently.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Perfectly Imitates Malaika Arora's Weird Walking Style, Internet Loves It | Watch

The video shows a rooster and a chicken roaming around outside under a chair during the day. A beer bottle and a glass full of beer are kept on the ground. First, the rooster bends its neck and takes a sip of beer from the glass. Seeing this, the chicken also wanted to join the party and comes from under the chair to take a sip of the beer.

The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian meme page. It has received over 34k views and 1,400 likes so far. Netizens were hysterical after watching the video, which was edited with memes. They couldn't believe their eyes and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Drama | Wholesome (@18plusguyy)

That was oddly funny!