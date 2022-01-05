Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of all sorts of funny, crazy and interesting videos. One such video is going viral on social media which shows a unique birthday celebration featuring a chicken. Yes, before you think the obvious, let us tell you that the video shows a family celebrating (not eating!) the birthday of a pet chicken. On the chicken’s second birthday, the family celebrated the occasion in a grand and special way. The family also called many guests to celebrate the birthday of the chicken and also cut a cake.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Shell-Shocked as Wedding Cake Falls Over, But There's a Twist

In the video, a big cake is seen on the table in a room that is fully decorated with things like balloons, lanterns, pom poms and a banner that says Happy Birthday. Among the people present there, a girl is seen in the center with a rooster in her hand. It’s obvious that the rooster’s birthday is being celebrated here. A woman then keeps a knife in the rooster’s paw, and cuts the birthday cake with it while others sing Happy Birthday. A small part of the cake is also being fed to it.

It is not known when and where the video is from, but the video is being widely shared on Instagram. The video has also been uploaded on a page named memes.bks.

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 6500 views and several comments. While some found it funny and cracked obvious chicken jokes, others loved the idea of celebrating the birthday of a pet.

”I love this,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”kaun hai ye log? Kaha se aate hai?…”