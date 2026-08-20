Viral Video: Tamil Nadu man stays motionless as thousands of bees cover his face for 5 hours; Reason behind stunt will surprise you

Honey bees are important pollinators for many crops, and their activity supports both plant reproduction and agricultural production.

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Viral Video: Tamil Nadu man stays motionless as thousands of bees cover his face for 5 hours; Reason behind stunt will surprise you (Image: Video grab)

A 27-year-old man from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu has grabbed attention after sitting completely still for more than five hours with thousands of honey bees covering his face. Isakki Muthu, also known as Murugan, is from Valliyur in Tirunelveli district. He stayed motionless for 5 hours and 3 minutes while Indian honey bees swarmed over his face, in what has now been recognised as a new world record.

The record was registered in the Cholan World Records and the China Book of World Records (CBWR), according to information shared about the event. The record attempt was held on February 20 at Maria Arts and Science College in Valliyur.

For Murugan, however, the attempt was not simply about setting a record or attracting attention. He wanted to use the unusual challenge to make people understand the importance of honey bees and beekeeping.

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तमिलनाडु के रहने वाले ऐसा विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है जो हर किसी की सोंच से बाहर है. मुरुगन ने भारतीय मधुमक्खियों से अपना चेहरा लगातार 5 घंटे 3 मिनट तक ढककर नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना दिया यह अद्भुत उपलब्धि चीन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स (CBWR) में दर्ज हो चुकी है। मुरुगन का मकसद सिर्फ… pic.twitter.com/TNigLbM2G9 — Parveen Udaan (@gkparveenudaan) August 19, 2026

From agriculture student to full-time beekeeper

Murugan completed his studies in agriculture before choosing beekeeping as his full-time profession.

He believes that honey bees play an important role in farming and the environment, particularly because of their role in pollination. He also wants to change the common fear surrounding bees and show people that they can be handled with proper knowledge and care. His record attempt was part of that larger effort. By allowing thousands of bees to gather around his face and remaining still for hours, he aimed to demonstrate the need for patience and understanding while working with the insects.

Honey bees are important pollinators for many crops, and their activity supports both plant reproduction and agricultural production. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has also highlighted the importance of honey bees and conducted public awareness activities around beekeeping and bee products.

A test of patience and courage

Having thousands of bees moving across the face for hours requires considerable control. Murugan’s attempt involved remaining still despite the insects constantly moving around him.

He says his goal is not limited to breaking his earlier record. He also wants more people, particularly farmers and young people, to look at beekeeping as a possible source of income and employment.

His work has now attracted attention beyond Tamil Nadu, with the record attempt gaining traction on social media and in media reports from other parts of India.

For Murugan, the unusual world record is therefore more than a personal achievement. He hopes it will encourage greater awareness about bees, their role in agriculture and the opportunities available in beekeeping.