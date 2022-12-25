Music Band Makes Rendition Of ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ Trend | Watch Viral Video

People have joined the bandwagon in forms of groovy moves or musical renditions. One such video has surfaced the net is winning hearts across.

Viral video: ‘Mera dil ye pukare ajaaa…,’ is this the tune reeling in your head? Well, for us too. Certain trends just never get too old and one does stop at every video made on that while scrolling through Instagram. This dance trend on ‘ Mere Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ started by a Pakistani female seems to have no end. Since then, people have joined the bandwagon in forms of groovy moves or musical renditions. One such video has surfaced the net is winning hearts across.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MERE DIL YEH PUKARE AJA TREND

In Instagram account stereoindia posted a video of a band of 5 people who have sung to a new rendition of this fad.

WATCH VIDEO OF MERA DIL YEH PUKARE BY AYESHA

While there is no clarity who was the first one to get the trend in vogue, when the Paksitani girl names Ayesha shared her dance on Instagram, the trend has not lost its charm yet.

Such songs when come in trend, it only reminds us of the phrase old is gold. This is an age old song called ‘ bheega bheega hai sama’ and was sung by the legendary Indian singer Late Lata Mangeshkar. It is from a bolywood movie called Nagin (1954) starring Vyajayanthimala and Pradeep Kumar.

Have you hopped on this trend yet?