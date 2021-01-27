On Tuesday, India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day and to commemorate the special occasion, Animal Planet India released a rendition of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha’ in the voice of animals. RaagaTrippin, the popular Indian A-Capella group known for creating instrument-free music, have created the song using sounds of creatures like peacocks, elephants, monkeys, lions, and chimpanzees. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Over 200 Republic Day Artists Rescued After Being Stranded Near Red Fort

However, the interesting thing is that these are not sounds of actual animals and birds, but produced by the members of the musical group.

The group, comprising Alan De Souza, Gary Misquitta, Gwen Dias, Keshia Braganza, Suzanne D’Mello and Thomson Andrews, created the rendition for Animal Planet’s popular series India’s Wild Tales on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

”Rejoice to the #SoundsOfTheIndianWildlife, our version of the patriotic song, Saare Jahaan Se Accha, made purely with the sounds of birds, animals and nature, performed by a-cappella band, RaagaTrippin’. This is how we celebrate #RepublicDay,” captioned the group.

Watch the video here:

Rejoice to the #SoundsOfTheIndianWildlife, our version of the patriotic song, Saare Jahaan Se Accha, made purely with the sounds of birds, animals and nature, performed by a-cappella band, RaagaTrippin'.@RaagatrippinRGT This is how we celebrate #RepublicDay! pic.twitter.com/qcqEWASDhX — Animal Planet India (@AnimalPlanetIn) January 26, 2021

The 1.42-minute clip, has gone viral on various social media platforms and is amassing praise.

Saare Jahan Se Achha! India is home to more than 90,000 animal & more than 45,000 plant species & some extremely talented young artistes who help us celebrate this diversity in their own unique way. Kudos to @RaagatrippinRGT for this brilliant video! pic.twitter.com/xoNclIXuiU — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 26, 2021

Saare jahan se Achha Hindosta hamara… https://t.co/sp6JYZaJaU — Madan Ojha (@themadanojha) January 26, 2021

“When the channel approached us to create this jingle using just our 5 voices, celebrating the diverse wildlife from all across India in a patriotic sense, we jumped at the opportunity!” the members of RaagaTrippin stated about the song.