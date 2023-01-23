Home

Music Legends Zakir Hussain, MacLaughlin and Vikku Vinayakram’s Reunite for a Jamming Session, Anand Mahindra Shares Classic Video

Video of legendary musicians Zakir Hussain, MacLaughlin and Vikku Vinayakram impromptu jamming session goes viral.

Viral clip of John MacLaughlin, Zakir Hussain and Vikku Vinayakram jamming together.

Viral Video: A video of an impromptu jamming session of three music stalwarts John McLaughlin, tabla nawaz Ustad Zakir Hussain and ghatam pioneer Vikku Vinayakram has taken the internet by storm. The viral clip which is a classic on its own started trending on the internet after it was shared by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle.

Industrialist Mahindra shared the jamming session video with the caption, “Iconic clip taken by

Jairam whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai. (I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.”

WATCH ICONIC VIRAL VIDEO

Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZPaXIRmmPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023

As per reports, the legendary trio of the fusion band Shakti reunited for a musical miracle of modern times for their 50th Anniversary World Tour held in Worli on January 22. Singer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Vikkuji’s son, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan are other prominent members of the band which has included other Indian classical legends as well over the years.