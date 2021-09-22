Viral Video: A Muslim man has won the hearts of Indians after a video of him singing the title track of the Mahabharat series went viral on social media. Evoking nostalgia, the Muslim man can be seen singing the iconic introduction of the show, ‘Mahabharat Katha’ with perfect pronunciation of the shlokas. He even paused for the interlude in between, where he made the sound of the blowing of the conch and then continued singing, “Yadha Yadha Hi Dharamasya….”.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Fall Off The Stage After Making a Grand Entry With Weird Dance Moves | Watch

The 1:08 minute clip was shared by former Indian Chief Election Commissioner Dr S.Y. Qureshi, on Twitter, with the caption, ”Beating the stereotypes.”

Watch the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 106 K views and more than 12oo retweets. The video is garnering a lot of love on social media, and people have applauded him for singing the title track perfectly. Many said it is the ‘true fabric of India’ that must be preserved.

One user wrote, ”Seriously this is beautiful. Our real India,” while another commented, ”This is the India we have known and taught in schools since our childhood. Unity in DIVERSITY!!” A third user said, “Fantastic rendition! Reminds me of those nostalgic @DDIndialive days when we used to wait for this weekly dose of entertainment thru Ramayana and Mahabharata!”.

See other reactions:

मेरा भारत महान! हमारे देश की इसी खूबसूरती, तहज़ीब, भाईचारे और मोहब्बतों को कुछ नफ़रती ताक़तें समाप्त करना चाहती है लेकिन हम सब ऐसा होने नहीं देंगे। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/QySDkJmcSD — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 20, 2021

We all grew up with this! Also, for those who don't know great Rahi Masoom Raza wrote screenplay for Mahabharat. The beauty of India 🙂 https://t.co/3CIRCY1M1N — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash07) September 20, 2021

This is Epic! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 I love the pause for Shankh music Maulana Saab — Asphlat9_pro (@coolash73) September 20, 2021

Seriously this is beautiful ❤️. Our real India. https://t.co/KkysC89Ftz — N Yash (@beingniyati5) September 22, 2021

Written by Dr Rahi Masoom Raza and now sung by this elderly man, the circle is complete. https://t.co/zsA72X9jCd — ASHISH NAZAR (@ASHISHNAZAR) September 21, 2021

This is the India we have known and taught in schools since our childhood. Unity in DIVERSITY!! https://t.co/BaVSsUesLv — Puneet Varma (@puneetvarma) September 21, 2021

Keeping it simple, feel good watching such videos. We all should respect each other’s religion. We are Indians first! https://t.co/e2ekJ75qa8 — ರಾಮ‌ಚ‌óದ್ರ ಚೌಡ‌ಪ್ಪ‌ Ramachandra C (@ramachandracho1) September 21, 2021

The song was originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor for BR Chopra epic mythological show.