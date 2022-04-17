Bhopal: As the Hanuman Jayanti procession reached the Char Batti area in Bhopal, people from the Muslim community welcomed the ‘Rath Yatra’ (procession) with flowers amid a multi-layer security of police and drone cameras monitoring from the sky on Saturday evening. Not just Bhopal, Muslims welcomed the Hanuman ‘Shobha Yatra’ with flowers in many others parts of the state too, according to news reports.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Up Swiggy Delivery Boy With Shoes in MP's Jabalpur After 'Being Hurt'

In Bhopal, flowers were showered from the rooftop and balconies of the homes of Muslims amid chants of Lord Hanuman. The roads and narrow streets were packed with people from both (Hindu-Muslim) communities with flowers in their hands. All the people standing there were heard saying that they have come here to welcome the Hanuman Jayanti procession. A video of the event has gone viral on social media now. Also Read - Watch Video: A Pro Surfer Rode a 115-Feet Wave, This Video Will Blow Your Mind

Watch the viral video here:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh | People from the Muslim community shower flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/3d3riqgo22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2022

Also Read - Woman Thrashes Eve-Teaser With Chappal in Full Public View in UP's Jhansi, Video Goes Viral | Watch

“We are here to welcome our Hindu brothers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Bhopal is known for its harmony and brotherhood and we will not let anyone to disrupt it,” Zuber Khan, who was accompanied with many other friends. “This is the Ganga-Yamuna culture where Hindus-Muslims live together and help each other in Bhopal. We have come here to show the real culture of Bhopal,” said another Muslim Sajid Khan.

Days after Ram Navami violence

The humanitarian gesture came days after the state witnessed communal violence leaving many injured and fear among the people especially in two districts — Khargone and Barwani during Ram Navami celebration on April 10. Following the communal violence, some Bhopal-based Muslim clerics had approached the state DGP Sudhir Saxena and the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra urging them to ensure heavy deployment of police personnel to ensure peace in the city.

The Muslim clerics had also urged not to allow Hanuman procession in some senstive areas to avoid any untoward incident. Bhopal district administration allowed people to carry out the procession, however, prohibition was imposed in some sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies)