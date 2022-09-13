Lucknow: Residents of Lucknow were left stumped after a strange trail of lights was seen in the skies of Lucknow on Monday evening. The mysterious lights which appeared to be in a straight line, seemed to be moving at a slow pace while emitting a bright light. Local residents captured the blinking lights on their cameras and shared videos on social media platforms. With many speculating its origin, some found it a celestial event while others termed it ‘strange’. Some people on Twitter even said it could be an unidentified flying object (UFO).Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Stuck In Woman's Ear Leaves Internet Stunned | Watch

“Today at 7:15 pm around I saw one mysterious object full of light like train is traveling in sky and light coming out from bogies windows,” one person commented.

MYSTERIOUS LIGHTS IN SKY SPOTTED IN LUCKNOW: WATCH VIDEO

this train like object moving with a normal speed is seen in sky #UttarPradesh uttarpradesh pic.twitter.com/YdTQWG9Y1d — harshit tiwari (@harshitfrom2004) September 12, 2022

After August 13 2002, where mysterious attacks went for 3-4 months, by insectiod electric robots like creatures blinking lights in night at state of #UttarPradesh They’re back straight at capital Lucknow on September 12, after two decades I guess! #ET Most of us have camera now. pic.twitter.com/WdFd7nBQfr — Anivesh Pant (@versatileastute) September 12, 2022

Sources, however, said that it was a Starlink-51 satellite train.

On September 4, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had sent a space tug aloft along with another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida, carrying 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. SpaceX has already sent more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, in an effort to create a huge constellation for broadband service targeted for remote areas.

The company founded by Musk has also launched more than 25 Starlink-centric missions in 2022 already. The September 4 launch was SpaceX’s 40th of the year and continued to add to the Starlink mega constellation.