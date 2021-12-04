https://twitter.com/OsintUpdates/status/1466767336426196996
So what was it? As per news agency ANI, defence sources have confirmed that it was indeed a satellite, putting to rest all speculations of it being an UFO.
Earlier this year, mysterious lights were seen darting through the sky in Gujarat, triggering speculation of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). However, Narottam Sahoo, Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) dismissed the theory and said that the light sighting could be because of some satellite passing through the low earth orbit.