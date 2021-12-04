New Delhi: People in many North Indian states were left confused and puzzled after they spotted mysterious lights moving in the sky on Friday. Many recorded the strange event and shared the videos on social media, which went viral last night. The videos showed a line of bright lights moving through the dark skies, leading to a series of speculations. Many other images and videos also showed a flickering light moving and shining in the night sky.Also Read - Viral Video: Officer At Indian Embassy In New York Loses Cool, Screams At Woman | Must Watch

According to Hindustan Times, residents of Punjab's Pathankot claimed that the bright light was seen around 7 PM on Friday for 5 minutes. In many areas, the suspicious light also triggered panic among residents. Meanwhile, many reports also claimed that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites.

Watch the videos here: