Viral Video: A video has captured the moment the skies in Turkey's Izmir lit up a bright green as a meteor crashed to the Earth. Videos of the strange incident which have surfaced on social media show the object streaking over the city of Izimir, before disappearing behind the landscape with a bright flare. The bizarre event which has shocked residents, has given rise to speculations of the object being a falling satellite or an Unidentified flying object (UFO).
The incident happened near the Turkish city of Izmir at around 2am on Saturday, July 31. One of the videos show a ‘meteor’ crashing to the ground causing a loud explosion and changing the sky’s colour to green for a few seconds. Another video shows the meteor flare in a bright greenish white before falling towards Earth
Watch the videos here:
Needless to say, the videos have gone viral intriguing social media users across the world. While many suggested it’s a satellite or some intergalactic junk, others chose to believe it could be aliens. One person wrote: “UFOs have been seen in the sky #PrayforTurkey.”
However, a Turkish astrophysics professor Dr. Hasan Ali Dal negated these theories and explained a simple reason for the incredible scenes. In a Twitter post, he said that the event known as a “fireball” occurs when a meteor begins to burn up in the atmosphere.
“It usually burns away in the upper atmosphere. It should be considered as a more specific version of the phenomenon known as a shooting star among the people and it often experienced during periods of meteorite rains,” he wrote.
The meteor could be part of the Perseid Meteor Shower, which occurs every year throughout July and August.