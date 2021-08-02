Viral Video: A video has captured the moment the skies in Turkey’s Izmir lit up a bright green as a meteor crashed to the Earth. Videos of the strange incident which have surfaced on social media show the object streaking over the city of Izimir, before disappearing behind the landscape with a bright flare. The bizarre event which has shocked residents, has given rise to speculations of the object being a falling satellite or an Unidentified flying object (UFO).Also Read - Mysteriously Large Meteor Blazes Through Night Sky in Norway, May Have Hit Earth Near Oslo | Watch

The incident happened near the Turkish city of Izmir at around 2am on Saturday, July 31. One of the videos show a ‘meteor’ crashing to the ground causing a loud explosion and changing the sky’s colour to green for a few seconds. Another video shows the meteor flare in a bright greenish white before falling towards Earth

Watch the videos here:

A green #meteor was seen over #Izmir #Turkey. This is not a meteor, just a tiny/demo missile/bomb shot from satellite 🛰️. Notice the fire 🔥 as meteor enters Earth's atmosphere, you will see same effects in next videos in this thread.

1/5 👇 pic.twitter.com/m4S1vdQdAw — Ehsan Elahi (@VerySmartEhsan) August 1, 2021

Meteor in İzmir Turkey.

A bizarre green meteor fell to Earth. Footage Shows Meteor turning the sky a Brilliant Green.@AliSahin501 pic.twitter.com/cD10gVqOIv — Syed Muhammad Madni (@M1Pak) August 2, 2021

Needless to say, the videos have gone viral intriguing social media users across the world. While many suggested it’s a satellite or some intergalactic junk, others chose to believe it could be aliens. One person wrote: “UFOs have been seen in the sky #PrayforTurkey.”

However, a Turkish astrophysics professor Dr. Hasan Ali Dal negated these theories and explained a simple reason for the incredible scenes. In a Twitter post, he said that the event known as a “fireball” occurs when a meteor begins to burn up in the atmosphere.

“It usually burns away in the upper atmosphere. It should be considered as a more specific version of the phenomenon known as a shooting star among the people and it often experienced during periods of meteorite rains,” he wrote.

Geçtiğimiz gece saat 01:54 civarında İzmir’de gökyüzünde video kaydı yapılan olay bir meteor olayıdır. Daha önceki yıllarda gündüz saatlerinde yaşanmış çok benzer bir olayın buradaki video kaydındaki gibi görünen ve “Fireball (Ateştopu)” olarak bilinen bu olay, pic.twitter.com/tMKe56ClSj — Hasan Ali Dal (@hsnldl) July 31, 2021