Viral Video: A video has surfaced online capturing the moment a unusually large and bright meteor lit up Norwegian skies on Sunday, leaving people intrigued. The meteor created a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly near Oslo, experts said, according to a Reuters report. Videos which have been shared online show the meteor, appearing as a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina.
The Norwegian Meteor Network said Sunday’s fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT). Travelling at about 16.3km/s (nearly 36,500mph), the meteor could be seen over large parts of southern Scandinavia, the network added.
“What we had last night was a large rock travelling likely from between Mars and Jupiter, which is our asteroid belt. And when that whizzes in, it creates a rumble, light and great excitement among us (experts) and maybe some fear among others,” Norwegian Meteor network’s Morten Bilet, who saw and heard the meteor, told Reuters. He also described it as a “spooky” event, rather than a dangerous one.
Meanwhile, the authorities received many emergency calls about the mysterious event but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Experts are now analysing video footage and other data to find out the meteor’s origin and destination. A team of experts have been sent to the area where the meteor is suspected to have landed. The team is currently scanning a forest called Finnemarka, around 60 kilometres west of the Norwegian capital of Oslo, which is believed to be the site of the crash.