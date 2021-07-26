The Norwegian Meteor Network said Sunday’s fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT). Travelling at about 16.3km/s (nearly 36,500mph), the meteor could be seen over large parts of southern Scandinavia, the network added.

“What we had last night was a large rock travelling likely from between Mars and Jupiter, which is our asteroid belt. And when that whizzes in, it creates a rumble, light and great excitement among us (experts) and maybe some fear among others,” Norwegian Meteor network’s Morten Bilet, who saw and heard the meteor, told Reuters. He also described it as a “spooky” event, rather than a dangerous one.