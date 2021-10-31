Viral Video: A video of two snakes playing and chilling in the pleasant weather at Patna zoo in Bihar is making rounds on the internet. The video of the two cobra snakes went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, Government of Bihar. The viral video has totally left netizens amused and there’s a high chance it will entertain you too.Also Read - Viral Video: Bike Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Police Advises Netizens To Drive Safe. WATCH

Singh shared the video on his handle with the caption, “A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo. With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they’re considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared.” Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl's Adorable Reaction On Seeing Her Mother Dressed as A Bride is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Mere Favourite Aap Hi Ho: Little Girl Tells Neeraj Chopra in This Adorable Video | Watch

A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo.With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they’re considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared pic.twitter.com/YvoU0hGSXu — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 30, 2021

In the 1.32 minute long video, the two snakes can be seen standing with their raised hoods on the ground. And, as the video proceeds, one of the cobras playfully tries to attack the other one and again goes back to its position of just standing and chilling with their hoods held high. The short viral video clip has racked up over 2.9 k views, and many likes, comments and retweets.