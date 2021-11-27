We’ve all seen Katrina Kaif set the internet on fire her sultry moves while dancing with Akshay Kumar in the new Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Sooryavanshi. These two snakes are no less than the amazing Akshay-Katrina pairing as the internet is growing fond of their dance moves as well. The video shows two yellow snakes dancing in the middle of tall green bushes. The snakes twirled and spun around each other in a beautifully coordinated manner. It looked as if the snakes were floating in the air.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra and Python Fight Aggressively in Water. Watch Who Wins

The video was recorded by a woman, Akshaya Sivaraman, while she was going for a walk in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district. She saw the snakes dancing while it was raining and decided to capture the beautiful sight on her phone. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Cuddles and Kisses Pet Snake, His Reaction is Too Cute. WATCH

The video was shared on Twitter on November 26 by Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with the following caption: “Amazing snake dance that happened today during heavy rains here in Tenkasi.” Within less than a day, the video has gone viral with over 58,000 views, 2900 likes and 500 retweets. Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance: Snakes Twirl Around Each Other in Water, Video Goes Viral. WATCH

Akshaya said she had wasn’t afraid at all while recording the video and called the snake dance a terrific show of Mother Nature. :It’s a blessing to be in the arms of Mother Nature. Who could ever resist this terrific show She puts on? I had no fear taking this video for She nurtures and gives, and doesn’t strike unless we wrong Her,” she tweeted.

Watch the viral video below:

Amazing snake dance that happened today during heavy rains here in Tenkasi. Thanks to @AksUnik who caught this on her phone while going for a walk. pic.twitter.com/uVp4YqYdH8 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 26, 2021

Which jodi do you think did the rain dance better? This pair of naag-naagin or Akshay-Katrina?