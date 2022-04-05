Viral Snake Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! However, people love watching snake videos as they are quite interesting and fascinating. A video of two snakes twirling and coiling up around each other that seemed like some kind of dance is going viral on social media. In the video, two snakes can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other in a beautifully coordinated manner.Also Read - Nigerian Creators Recreate Gravity-Defying Scene From Indian TV Serial, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing | Watch

The video was shared by @snake_unity on Instagram yesterday. While many social media users said that it was a brilliant sight, some shared that the snakes were not actually mating or dancing but were engaged in a territorial fight. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Adorably Imitates Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' Dialogue, Leaves Internet Gushing | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Gives Baby a Back Massage, Internet Loves Their Adorable Bond | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of snakes 🐍 (@snake_unity)

Shared 18 hours, the video has gone viral and amassed more than 18,000 views. The video has left netizens wondering whether the two snakes were mating, engaged in some form of dance, or fighting. Many said that this video of the snakes being engaged in a “mating dance” is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.

What do you think?