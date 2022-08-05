Naag Naagin Love Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear. Still, many people love watching snake videos as they are quite interesting and fascinating. A video of two snakes twirling and coiling up around each other that seemed like some kind of romantic dance is going viral on social media. In the video, two snakes can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other in a beautifully coordinated manner. It seems that they are making love, as they have wrapped their bodies around each other. Many users called it a love dance, while others thought that they are engaged in some kind of fight.Also Read - UP Man Visits Village For Brother's Funeral Who Was Killed After Snakebite, Gets Bitten Himself, Dies

This video of Naag-Naagin has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named snake..world and is captioned as, “Caption this 😎😂🐍Tag Someone that needs to see this.” The video has been viewed thousands of times so far and has been liked by a large number of people.

Watch the video of Naag Naagin:

Many commented that the snakes were not actually mating or dancing but were engaged in a territorial fight. One user wrote, “Great fight,” while another commented, “Please can we have private time.”

