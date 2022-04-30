Viral Video Today: A snake charmer was called for a special performance at a groom’s baraat dance in Odisha. He brought a king cobra with him and could be seen playing the pungi (Been) while holding up the snake in his bamboo basket.Also Read - Viral Video: Meerkats Plan to Attack Cape Cobra Together, Watch What Happens Next

As the snake charmer danced in the middle, the groom's family could be seen dancing around him in a circle on dhol music. The snake charmer raised the cobra over his head, and many baraatis were seen doing the naagin dance and even holding the snake. The incident is from Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district.

The people did not seem to care how dangerous a king cobra is, which is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. If a king cobra bites a human, that person could die within 20 minutes.

Officials of the Odisha Forest Department rescued the snake and held the snake charmer. They also detained four members of the wedding band.

