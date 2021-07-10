Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra recently shared a video where policemen can be seen marching on the beats of a Bollywood song. The group of cops from Nagaland can be seen parading on the famous song, ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ from the 1970s Bollywood film Humjoli.Also Read - New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock Banned From Entering India, Moves Court To Reunite With Wife | Watch Video

The policemen were singing the song in unison and marching with amazing coordination. Also Read - Girl Does Hilarious Impression of Her Mom Working From Home. Viral Video Crosses 15 Million Views

The Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted the video saying, “Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics…” Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Minister Didn't Want to Wet His Shiny White Shoes, Allows Fisherman to Carry Him from Boat to Shore | WATCH

Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics… pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2021

Amused Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and praise for the cops. The video shared by Anand Mahindra has received more than 161k views on Twitter along with over 11,000 likes and 1,700 retweets.

Union Minister Dr Jitendera Singh also shared the same a few days back, saying, “It is a treat to watch Nagaland policemen singing the 1970s classic Hindi song “Dhal gaya din..ho gayi shaam..” in unison.”

VIDEO: It is a treat to watch #Nagaland policemen singing the 1970s classic Hindi song "Dhal gaya din..ho gayi shaam.." in unison. #EkBharatSreshthaBharat #Northeast pic.twitter.com/bmfsCgjkcu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 16, 2021

Earlier, a similar video went viral in 2019 where Nagaland IRBn jawans were seen parading on the song Dhal Gaya Din.