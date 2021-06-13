Kohima: In a viral video that is making rounds on the internet now, scores of police personnel from Nagaland Police were seen marching to the tune of Bollywood’s iconic ‘Badminton’ song ‘Dhal Gaya Din’. The video went viral across social media platforms after it was posted by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his official Twitter handle and it has totally caught the attention of netizens. Also Read - Viral Video: Car Swallowed Entirely by Huge Sinkhole in Mumbai's Residential Complex After Heavy Rains | WATCH

In the video, one can see that the leader of the troop sings the lyrics of the 'Dhal Gaya Din' song while the others practice their parade march to its rhythm. The song was one of the super-hit romantic songs from the movie Humjoli that released in the year 1970. The song starring veteran actor Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar was sung by Asha Bhonsle and Mohammed Rafi.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the leader can be heard singing and improvising the song as per the parade’s rhythm. He sang, “Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam Jaane Do Jana Hai, Abhi Abhi To Aayi Ho Abhi Abhi Jana Hai…Agey Jakey Kya karogey Piche Mudd”.

The undated viral video’s tweet has garnered nearly 20K views, over 2000 Likes, and about 520 retweets. Social media users have totally loved the video and posted comments like, “Can watch over and over again”, “What a superb instructor!! he should be sent out as guest instructor to schools! I’m sure I would have marched well in school if I had such an amazing instructor!”, “These trainers keep the morale of their cadre super high. well done guys” and more.