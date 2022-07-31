Viral Video Today: Indian men who dance at parties, wedding or in someone’s baarat have a weird obsession with naagin dance. Just like doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves while dancing in the US, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man and doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance.Also Read - Viral Video: Biker Driving on Dark Road Comes Across Chudail. Netizens Love The Prank

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where two men who were doing the naagin dance in someone's baarat started fighting all of a sudden. But their fight isn't just any fight, they are stinging each other likes snakes. The video shared on Instagram shows two men happily doing the naagin dance by pretending they're snakes.

The man in blue T-shirt gets too much into character and stings the man in yellow shirt with his nagin hands. The yellow shirt man gets angry and stings the blue T-shirt man back. As the situation turns aggressive, they both then stop dancing and start hitting each other. The band stop plays music and get away from the fighting men. Netizens found the video absolutely hilarious and it has received thousands of views.

Watch the viral video below:

Did you find the video hilarious?