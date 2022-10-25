Nagin Dance Ka Video: Indian men who dance at parties, wedding or in someone’s baarat have a strange obsession with naagin dance. Just like doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves while dancing in the US, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man and doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance.Also Read - Naag Naagin Love: Two Snakes Twirl Around Each Other In Beautiful Mating Dance. Watch Viral Video

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man who was doing the naagin dance in someone’s baarat started getting too much in character. The man started stinging other people in the baarat like a snake while doing the serpent dance. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘official_viralclips’ and has received thousands of views and likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Uncles Have a Blast Performing Naagin Dance at Party, Internet Calls Them Rockstars | Watch

It shows a man trying to take care of his out-of-control naagin friend, who clearly looks drunk. The funny part is when the man starts shaking with this hands up like a snake. He almost looks like he’s having a seizure but his friend seems to know that he’s just drunk. The video left netizens in splits who flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN STINGING BAARATIS LIKE A SNAKE:

LOL, what?!