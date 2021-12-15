Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. While some of these fusion dishes are actually quite interesting, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. After chocolate Maggi and rasgulla chaat, the latest entry into the weird food club is Black detox idli.Also Read - Quite Bizarre! Woman Breastfeeds Cat on Plane & Refuses to Stop, Leaves Passengers Horrified

A video going viral on social media shows the street food seller pouring small scoops of black coloured batter on a plate. He then adds ghee over the cooked idlis and sprinkles some ingredients and serves them with coconut chutney. The video is posted on an Instagram page managed by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha. “Ever tried black idli?”, the video is captioned along with a face screaming in fear emoticon. . The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 97,029 likes and several comments. The video has received mixed reactions from people with some curious to know about the ingredients in the food item while others were not convinced at all.

”Bro please stop harassing idily,” commented one user, while another wrote, ”Hadd hai yaar koi maggie me chocolate dalta hai to koi idli kali banata hai. Bas karo yaar.” A third wrote, ”I don’t want to have.”