Viral Video: Every day or the other, amusing and funny videos go viral on the internet, making people laugh. One such video that is being widely shared on social media is of a man crying like a baby after the barber plays an emotional song in the salon. The video which has become the latest internet sensation shows a barber shop and a person sitting on a chair, getting his haircut. Salons and barbershops often play Bollywood songs to entertain their customers, but the man getting a haircut suddenly gets emotional and bursts into tears after listening to the song. He covers his face with a cloth, and cries uncontrollably while the barber and other staff are visibly amused. Also Read - Viral Video: In This Fight Between an Arrogant Rhino & Elephant, Who's The Real Boss? | Watch to Know

Well, the song heard in the background is Sab Kuchh Bhula Diya from the 2002 movie ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ which featured Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and people are pouring all sorts of funny comments on it. Many also symapthised with him, saying that they can relate to his experience. An Instagram page called confused.aatma shared the video and wrote, ”Bohot gehera wala kata hai.”

Watch the viral video here:

Some people in the comments section said that the man must be crying because of a bad breakup or some painful memories related to his girlfriend.

”The intensity with which he had loved someon”, wrote one person while another sympathised saying, ”Kisi rote huye insan ka kabhi mazak nhi udana chahiye dosto..wo saaf dill ke hote hai ..kamzor dill ke nhi..,agr wo ro rahe h to zarur kisi ne unka fayda uthaya hoga..”