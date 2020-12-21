Well, it’s still 2020 and as we have seen and experienced, anything can happen this year! In yet another bizarre news, a naked man was caught on camera wearing nothing but a giant panda head rollerblading down a highway in Ohio. The incident, which occurred on December 15 shows the man zooming down the eight-lane highway at remarkably high speed, shocking passersby. Also Read - Kashmiri Man Sings Soulful Song to Bird Sitting on Car Top. Seen the Viral Video yet?

An onlooker called Dijon Revels, captured the mysterious rollerblader as he took the highway and was seen zipping away, oblivious to motorists around him. The naked man was also seen holding a selfie stick, supposedly to capture himself and his stunts on the highway.

A voice in the video can be heard saying: “This dude’s on the freeway naked!”

Watch the video here:

This is in Columbus, Ohio. Someone posted this on Facebook. Covid has people going crazy 😫😱😢 pic.twitter.com/SmFLo6Z8Ec — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 16, 2020

Following the incident, a spokesman at the Ohio Department of Transportation said that pedestrians are not permitted on the interstate highways as it is a safety issue.