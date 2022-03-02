Viral Video: Needless to say, Kacha Badam is reigning all over the internet, making influencers and celebrities dance to its peppy beats. The song was composed by Bhuban Badyakar, who created the catchy jingle to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. Now, a similar video has surfaced on the internet, which shows an elderly man singing a tune while selling guavas.Also Read - Viral Video - Ukrainian Rockstar Andriy Khlyvnyuk Sings "The Red Viburnum In The Meadow" As He Volunteers For The Army

The video shows the fruit seller humming the tune while sprinkling salt on guavas to attract buyers. The lyrics of his song are, “Yeh Hari Hari, Peeli Peeli, Kachchi Kachhi, Paki Paki, Meethi Meethi, Taaza Taaza, Namak Laga Ke Kha Khaja.”

This video of the elderly man has been uploaded on an YouTube account named Magadh Samvaad. “Kacha Badam ke baad amrood bechne wala ka video viral,” reads the caption which can be translated as “After ‘Kacha Badam’, guava seller’s video goes viral”

Watch the video here:

Ever since the man’s video has surfaced, people are comparing him to Bhuban Badyakar. Others commented that people will be dancing on the remixed version of this song in no time. Excited netizens are now waiting for a hook step for this song too. A user wrote, “And in a few days people will start dancing to Guava Dadu’s song.”