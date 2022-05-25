Monkey Viral Video: A hilarious video is going viral where a monkey was caught on camera lifting a woman’s dress and looking under it. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘naturre’. The reel has received more than 253k views and 10k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Holds Out Berries, Goat Comes Running From Forest With Baby Monkey. Watch

The video shows a woman named Jen sitting down in a park to record a selfie video as spots some cute monkeys. One of the two monkeys can be seen running towards her and touching her clear quartz crystal necklace and then going back. She tells the monkey, “Hi” and lets him check her necklace out. Also Read - Viral Video: Furious Bear Runs After Tiger in Maharashtra Forest, Watch What Happens Next

“He likes my crystal,” she says. Shortly after, another monkey comes near and lifts her blue dress from the back. This cracks up Jen and she continues to record the video while laughing. Meanwhile, the monkey tries to look under the woman’s dress before she swats his hand away and puts her dress down. The monkey goes away and the woman could be seen laughing uncontrollably at what the monkey just tried to do. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Climbs on Dog To Steal a Bag of Chips From Shop. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife | Nature | Animals (@naturre)



What do you think of the video?