Viral Video: Monkeys are known to be playful and mischievous creatures, and their videos often go viral on social media. A hilarious video has surfaced on Instagram where a monkey can be seen slapping a woman after she was done feeding him. Well, you must have often seen that monkeys run away after snatching people’s belongings or food at tourist spots. However, if you feed the monkey lovingly, they don’t create any ruckus. The same happened with a girl who was seen feeding a monkey with great love, at a tourist spot. She puts food on her hands and gives it to the monkey who eats it all up. However, as soon as the food is over, the monkey slaps the girl. Not only that, he runs away from there while laughing. The girl is unable to believe this and is left stunned.Also Read - Viral Video: Curious Monkeys Watch Video of Themselves on a Smartphone, Are Left Fascinated | Watch

The video was shared on an Instagram group called Bhutni Ke Memes.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video has left netizens in splits who flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and funny jokes. Since being shared 2 days back, the video has received more than 53,ooo views. One suer wrote, “Bhalai ka jamana hi nhi rha ab to.” Another commented, “Ho gay chal nikal.”

Hilarious, wasn’t it?