Ahmedabad: Navratri preparations are in full swing across the country. As one of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is traditional dance form "Garba", people are gearing up to unleash their dancing avatars. Garba is a dance form originating in Gujarat, performed during Navratri – a 9-day festival of Goddess Durga. On the occasion, staff and random travellers were seen performing Garba at the Bengaluru airport. The video shows s a group of passengers break into an impromptu Garba dance, and grooving with perfect sync with each other.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu, with a caption that reads, "Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba."

PASSENGERS PERFORM GARBA AT BENGALURU AIRPORT: WATCH VIDEO

Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru!

Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport

Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba. pic.twitter.com/lpthAe933L — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync ✨ pic.twitter.com/2D0jtF9qQR — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

The official handle of Bengaluru Airport also reacted to the tweet, “Hello, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!” Another use reacted to the video and said, “Crazy event by staff In Bengaluru! Beautiful to see random travelers gathering just to play Garba.” A second wrote, “Anything can happen here and that’s why We love Bengaluru !”

Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings.