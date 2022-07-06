Viral Video: Wedding videos are the flavour of the season and everyday, many interesting and fun marriage videos go viral on the internet. This time, an old video has resurfaced again on the internet, which shows an Indian Naval Officer doing push-ups at his wedding function in Kerala. After the newlywed couple received a traditional sword salute from the officers, friends of the groom decided to have some fun. Notably, ‘Arch of Sabers Ceremony’ is a wedding tradition in which swords (sabers) are used to salute a newly married couple.Also Read - Bride Refuses to Marry Without Getting a Picture Clicked With Vicky Kaushal

His friends then teased him by asking him to perform push ups if he wishes to proceed with his wife. He was also asked to shout “I love you, Elena” every time he came up. He is then asked to kiss the bride and carry her in his arms. All this while, the bride couldn’t help but blush and smile.

Watch the video here:

This heartwarming video has gone viral and received a lot of love from social media users. Many wrote, “Jai Hind,” in the comment section. “Wow, adorable. The couple will remember it forever,” and “Such videos make your day” are some of the other lovely comments on the post.

Not only that, the groom was also asked to do 20 high jumps, hug the bride and dance with her in the first and the second commands. So fun and exciting!