Viral Video: A video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a National Cadets Corps (NCC) cadet jawan was seen thrashing a bus conductor of the Bhopal City Link Ltd (BCLL) bus after an argument over the bus fare. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10 AM, when the passenger, an NCC cadet, boarded the bus for a travel between the Board office for police headquarters. According to reports, the fare for the route that the cadet took was Rs 15, while he insisted on paying Rs 5 lesser than the total amount.

The whole incident which was captured on CCTV of the bus shows the NCC Cadet beating and thrashing the conductor, while the latter also tries to fight back. As the cadet mercilessly assaulted the man, other passengers watched in horror. After assaulting the conductor, the NCC jumped out of the moving bus and fled away from the spot. Twitter user Siraj Noorani shared the video and wrote, "NCC cadet thrashes bus conductor for demanding fare in #Bhopal , incident captured in #CCTV . According to the police, the municipal corporation employees and city bus staff have lodged a complaint. There was a dispute about paying less money."

NCC CADET THRASHES BUS CONDUCTOR FOR DEMANDING FARE: WATCH VIDEO

NCC cadet thrashes bus conductor for demanding fare in #Bhopal , incident captured in #CCTV . According to the police, the municipal corporation employees and city bus staff have lodged a complaint. There was a dispute about paying less money.#MadhyaPradesh #CCTVFootage pic.twitter.com/6X7ZCmFkYe — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 14, 2022

After the incident, the bus conductor was shifted to a hospital, and was discharged after receiving first aid. The bus conductor has now lodged a complaint with Jahangirabad Police against the cadet. Police said that a case was registered at Jahangirabad police station against the cadet under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC).