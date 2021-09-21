New Delhi: After impressing the entire country with his javelin skills, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has now taken the internet by storm, with his superb acting skills. In a bid to cash in on the huge euphoria around Chopra’s popularity in India, a credit card bill payment platform Cred recently launched an advertisement featuring the star javelin thrower. The hilarious ad highlights the nationwide craze around the Olympic champion and also takes a dig at the craze that surrounded him following his return from Tokyo.Also Read - 'Everyone Wants to Join IIT': Herd of Elephants Visit Under-construction IIT Palakkad Campus, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The ad begins with actor Jim Sarbh saying that he gets as excited about Cred and its rewards just like Indians get about Neeraj Chopra. The ad then shows Chopra in 5 different avatars and roles, addressing himself and mouthing quirky and funny dialogues like a professional. In one, he is a movie director promising to turn Neeraj into a star, in another, he is a banker asking him if he would take up MBA while another shows him as a reporter.

“360 Degree Marketing!” wrote Chopra while sharing the 40-second clip by the company.

Watch the video here: