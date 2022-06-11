Ahead of the release of the Karan Johar film JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24, its peppy number ‘The Punjaabban Song’ is setting the internet on fire. From influencers to celebs, people love dancing to the song. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Grooves To The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently uploaded a reel on his Instagram where he was seen grooving with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima to the tunes of Nach Punjaabban. While Manish Malhotra and Neetu Kapoor danced in the middle, Riddhima Kapoor and Rita Dhody danced behind them. After having a blast dancing to the song, Neetu and Manish hugged each other.

"Karan this one s for You .. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban ..," Manish Malhotra wrote in the caption. The reel has received over 1.8 million views and 69k likes. It drew reactions from several stars including Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. "Whose the girl in the green top? Looks familiar," Sanjay Kapoor commented. "U shd have become a hero," Varun Dhawan told Manish in the comments. "Fab," Karan Johar commented.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

What do you think of the video?