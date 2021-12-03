People pushing cars when they break down might be a common sight but not people pushing airplanes. A video is going viral on Twitter where passengers can be seen pushing a small aircraft away from the runway after its rear tyre burst. The incident took place at Bajura airport in Nepal recently.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Thanks Son With Chappal Ki Pitai As He Welcomes Her With Flowers At Airport
In the video, a group of passengers could be seen trying hard to push a Tara Airlines aircraft away from the landing strip. While most passengers focused on keeping the back of the plane lifted, some pushed it forward from the middle and a man could be seen pushing the tyre.
The video uploaded with the caption "Probably only in our Nepal!" by a user named Samrat has received over 55,800 views.
Watch the viral video below:
While many netizens found the incident funny and made jokes about it, some were concerned about the safety of the passengers. Here are some of the reactions: