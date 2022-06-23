Viral Video Today: New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently ordered to destroy hundreds of illegal and dangerous two-wheelers in the city using bulldozers. The dirt-bikes and ATVs were seized and destroyed in a bid to make the streets of New York safer. To send a clear message to the residents who own and operate illegal vehicles, the mayor tweeted a video of around a hundred illegal motorbikes being crushed by a bulldozer.Also Read - Spooky Viral Video Shows Little Boy Disappearing Mid-Ride At Fair, Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

“You want to terrorize our neighborhoods?” the mayor’s office tweeted. “You’ll get crushed.” Reuters posted a video on Twitter showing how the New York city administration used a bulldozer to destroy the dirt bikes and the ATVs that have been seized. It showed the mayor flagging off the destruction drive. The clip has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Gets Z+++ Security to Safely Escort Him Into Forest. Watch Adorable Clip

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Fact Check: Did This Snake Die After Biting a 4-Year-Old Kid in Gopalganj? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

New York City Mayor Eric Adams waved a checkered flag to start a bulldozing event, where 100 illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, confiscated by the New York City Police Department, were crushed pic.twitter.com/DuzKOnWwAN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2022

The NYC mayor said that during the enforcement campaign around 900 bikes and ATVs were seized. Nearly 90 per cent of them were seized in 2021. He also said that majority of them were undocumented and often operated by uninsured drivers. These vehicles are often stolen from surrounding suburbs and gangs driving the ATVs or dirt bikes used to terrorize the locals in the city.

Illegal dirtbikes and ATVs endanger the lives of New Yorkers. We're not letting them go unchecked. This year we've already taken nearly 2,000 bikes off the street and we're just getting started. Get the message: you want to terrorize our neighborhoods? You'll get crushed. pic.twitter.com/snHjqfWr90 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 21, 2022

The Mayor said that many of these biked don’t have insurance. “If they strike someone, the person is left with medical costs and other out of pocket expenses. So we’re going to keep doing our part,” he further added. He also reportedly said that the highway patrol and other enforcement agencies will work together to curb the menace of uninsured bikes roaming around the city.