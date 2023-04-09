Home

Cuteness Alert! Newborn Baby Elephant Is Confused About Its Trunk: Watch

The newborn is completely helpless and totally dependent on the parents.

There are close to 40,000 muscles in an elephant’s trunk and they can smell food and water from up to 19 kilometers away.

Viral Video: Every species procreates and the result is a newborn. The newborn is completely helpless and totally dependent on the parents. With time they start learning about their surroundings and themselves and the process goes on.

The video we are sharing with you shows a newborn elephant with the umbilical cord still dangling from its belly. However, it is the trunk that is causing the newly born a lot of confusion and she just doesn’t know how to handle it.

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos that will surprise you @moistonig with the caption, “Baby elephant confused about his trunk ”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Baby elephant confused about his trunk pic.twitter.com/FeorWkc77n — Videos that will surprise you (@moistonig) April 4, 2023

That is one very adorable, sweet sight. The poor baby has just entered the world and is trying to gather herself and trying to understand her own body.

According to the experts, baby elephants don’t learn to control their trunks until they’re about a year old.

The elephant trunk is a combination of the nose and upper lip of its mouth. The elephant trunk acts like both a mouth and a nose. It helps them to do a variety of things like gripping, drinking, smelling, and showing love, says safarisafricana.com.

There are close to 40,000 muscles in an elephant’s trunk and they can smell food and water from up to 19 kilometers away, adds safarisafricana.com.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Athea Hewitt @hewitt_athea Replying to @moistonig, “I’m in love ❤️ ”

Flynifty @tirolerurlaub Replying to @moistonig, “A old Soul in a new body ”

Fernanda @dakotagoddess_ Replying to @moistonig, “What is this hanging on me? ”

Bollyprem @KadwaSaach Replying to @moistonig, “Cutie…”

@DiphVII Replying to @moistonig, “He’s so cute poor thing”.

Bia @BiaQueen4Life Replying to @moistonig, “super sweet”.

Teddy @BlackSwan1337 Replying to @moistonig, “That’s so cute”.

Tahir Qureshi @Peterpan74 Replying to @moistonig, “OMG, the umbilical cord is still there, which means the freshest bundle of joy in the herd❤️”

