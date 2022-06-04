Bride Dance Video: There are many traditions in different types of Indian weddings that the bride and groom have to go through to get married. There are traditions that the bride has to undergo when she is welcomed at her in-laws’ house. A video is going viral where we see a unique post-wedding tradition in a rural area. A big group of villagers seemed to be gathered at the bride’s sasural (in laws’ home) for her welcoming ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Groom Can't Stop Smiling While Sitting Beside Bride After Getting Married. Watch

The video uploaded on YouTube has received more than 13.9 million views. It shows a newly-wed bride dressed in a green saree. She's standing in the middle of the veranda while her mother-in-law is telling her that needs to dance and hold the thali with her teeth as part of the tradition. All the relatives and villagers gathered around in a circle watch the bahu's performance as she starts dancing.

During the dance, she does a difficult yoga pose – the bridge pose – and hold the thali with her teeth and gets up. Looking at how easily the bahu made a bridge pose, netizens said Baba Ramdev – the famous Yoga guru – should be taking lessons from her. Many netizens also joked that the bride's yoga scared them and reminded them of the girl from the horror film The Exorcist where she does a spiderwalk down the stairs. There were many netizens who praised her dancing skills as well.

Watch the viral video below:

