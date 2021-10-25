Viral Video: Indian weddings are traditionally multi-day affairs, and involves many ceremonies and rituals steeped in meaning. These days, wedding videos are a hit on the internet owing to their funny and relatable content. One such beautiful ritual at a Kashmiri wedding is going viral on social media, winning hearts. The video shows a newly-wed couple making ‘roti’ together as part of the post-wedding ritual in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Romantic Entry on Nachdi Phira Song From Secret Superstar Makes Groom Emotional

In the 20-second video posted by Sophia Zarin, the bride and groom are seen making chapati together. The bride, dressed in gorgeous Kashmiri wedding attire, is first seen flattening the dough in the shape of roti before placing it on the top of the pan. As family members cheer for her, the groom then goes ahead and flips the roti.

Sharing the video, she wrote, ”An old but good tradition in a village where the #bride is asked to make a “Roti” on their wedding day and the groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love!”

Watch the video here:

